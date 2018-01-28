Task Nearby : Location Reminder
Verma Yash
- January 27, 2018
-
Description
Task Nearby provides elegantly designed, easy to use location reminders which are highly personalized for you. Now you won’t forget the tasks you’ve to do on your way. Just tell Task Nearby the reminder details and it’ll auto-magically remind you when you reach there.
Be it buying groceries while returning home or buying chocolates for little Emily, Task Nearby has got your back with the awesomely personalized location reminders.
You’ll be able to adjust
• Reminder distance for each task
• Date range
• Time interval
• Alarm or notification for each task
• Alarm tone
• Snooze times
It includes awesome features like
★ Voice alerts Don't want to look at the screen while driving or walking? Just turn on Voice Alerts and the app starts talking to you!
★ Intelligent battery optimization Efficient battery use for location sensing, turn on Power Saver mode to save even more battery.
★ Reusable reminders Reset reminders easily without adding them again. Saves a lot of effort.
★ Google Maps directions Get directions to task location directly from the app.
★ Switch between GPS and cellular networks Don't want to use GPS for getting location? Just turn on Power Saver mode to use Cellular network location reminders.
★ Auto turn-off location updates The app automatically turns off location sensing when you're not moving and saves battery.
★ Supports Android Oreo Works like a charm even with Android Oreo where other similar apps won't work.
★ Place Picker Provides the place picker option to select a place from map for setting your place reminder.
★ Search by Address Add place reminders by searching for addresses in place picker. This makes setting location reminders a breeze.
Here's how it might help you
• You won't forget bringing groceries on your way back home anymore.
• The app is there to remind you to buy books for Tanya when you're near the bookstore.
• It'll remind you to checkout the latest sale at Zara when you're near it.
• There's no need for you to remember everything when you've this app. Just set a reminder and be tension free.
The most reliable, accurate and battery efficient location reminder app. - Our users
Maximize your day’s productivity by using the most reliable and efficient location reminders from the Task Nearby app and complete tasks in a timely manner and saved travelling.
Reviews
Truly amazing!!! Im a note 8 user, but I had an iPhone just a couple days back & tried to get one of these location based apps w/ reminder & they all sucked. Not sure how many suck on the Android, but it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter because this app works beautifully!!! Now, I'm not saying that I would pay subscription fee, but I would definitely pay $5-$10 for this app.
Thanks Reddit
Great app, but it would be even greater if a date and time range were incorporated also. Many times I drive past the grocery store when it is closed, but the alarm goes off, which is a bit annoying...
Perfect!!! Nothing like this on iOS. I searched Google Play high and low and this app is the best there is! Free, no afs and beautifully done! Thanks Developer!❤️
If I could, I would give it 6 stars. I have tried many similar apps, so far only this has not missed a single reminder. Keep up the good work
When I select a location like market basket you should also include ANY Market basket location.
What's New
* Android Oreo support
* Adjustable snooze times
* Add notes and images to tasks
* Voice alerts
* Set date and time intervals
