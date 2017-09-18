Stupid Chat - Make Friends Anonymously
Stupid Chat
- September 17, 2017
-
( 11)
Description
Stupid App is not just a Free Messaging App, it lets you connect socially with people near you and that too without disclosing your identity. Share your secrets, feelings, heartbreaks and dreams with people, without being judged. The best part is, you can go completely anonymous or select a name of your choice to chat with people nearby. Don’t worry about your secrets!! Your chat will automatically disappear after 24 hours!
You get to chat and meet new people around you in real time. The best part is it's completely secret and anonymous. No one can see or know the private details of the other person. It's too much fun being anonymous.
Features of Stupid Chat
- It's complete anonymous, We take few private details for verification purpose only.
- It's real time and location based. Both user have to be in same radius to chat.
- Auto Self Destruct Messages.
- Behaviour Rating System for safe platform.
- Clean and simple UI and Navigation.
We let you speak and express yourself in a free way without any restrictions or judgements. Here on StupidChat no one is going to judge you for your choices or words. We believe in human expression of freeness and openness.
Reviews
best anonymous app ever .smooth ui and fun platform
Too much fun really amazing. Nice app
Changing my rating from 3 to 5 star for this latest update. Previously had some map loading issue but this new update fixed almost all bugs from previous update. Speed and experience is much much better now
It's great to have an app like this.
Working smooth in UI its very clean and instant anonymous chatting
Awesome App
What's New
In this version we have fixed the user visibility issue on Map.
We understand many of you have confusion with self destruction time, fixed that too.
A new invite friend option to bring your friends easily on StupidChat.
With some minor bug fixes and UI improvement for Low end devices.