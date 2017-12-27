Description
Drocobo is an awesome materal design app with attractive features for showcasing user-made artwork from Dribbble.
Drocobo feature list:
❖ Shots
✔ Explore shot lists with customizable view pagers based on your favorite categories.
✔ Search shots by keyword, tag or color.
✔ Display the detail of a shot like title, comments, color palette, tags, rebounds, and so on.
✔ Like/unlike a shot.
✔ Bucket a shot.
✔ Share a shot.
❖ Buckets
✔ Display all the buckets.
✔ Create/edit/delete a bucket.
✔ Save/delete shots in a bucket.
❖ Users
✔ Display the profile of a user including his/her shots, likes, buckets and so on.
✔ Follow/unfollow a user.
❖ Others
✔ Support night mode.
✔ Support both automatic mode and manual mode to load GIF and HD pictures.
Reviews
The best Dribbble app I have ever used, support the most features, especially the search function, it's really awesome. The customizable shots explorer can be used to pin my favorite category in main page. And the shot detail page gives the most detailed information I needed. By the way, its night mode is also one awesome feature, especially for those who used to explore before sleeping like me.
What's New
Drocobo 1.0 release.
