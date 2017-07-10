Description
If you’re ready to escape the dating app games and find something real, this is the community for you. Welcome to a brand new Hinge, the app completely rebuilt and redesigned for relationships.
BUZZ ABOUT HINGE
- “this new version is really going to change things” - Elite Daily
- “a great option for those fed up with temporary love.” - TheNextWeb
- “Hinge ditches swiping... to be Match.com for millennials” - New York Magazine
- "this could be the solution to the Dating Apocalypse” - TechCrunch
- “it's like a Match for Tinder graduates” - Bustle
PRIVACY
We will never post on your Facebook Timeline without your permission. We will never share your information with unknown parties.
SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS
1 month: $12.99 / month
3 months: $6.99 / month
6 months: $4.99 / month
GOOGLE PLAY SUBSCRIPTION INFO
– Payment will be charged to Google Play Account at confirmation of purchase
– Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
– Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period
– Subscriptions may be managed and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to Account Settings after purchase
Support: hello@hinge.co
Terms of Service: https://hinge.co/terms/
Privacy Policy: https://hinge.co/privacy/
BUZZ ABOUT HINGE
- “this new version is really going to change things” - Elite Daily
- “a great option for those fed up with temporary love.” - TheNextWeb
- “Hinge ditches swiping... to be Match.com for millennials” - New York Magazine
- "this could be the solution to the Dating Apocalypse” - TechCrunch
- “it's like a Match for Tinder graduates” - Bustle
PRIVACY
We will never post on your Facebook Timeline without your permission. We will never share your information with unknown parties.
SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS
1 month: $12.99 / month
3 months: $6.99 / month
6 months: $4.99 / month
GOOGLE PLAY SUBSCRIPTION INFO
– Payment will be charged to Google Play Account at confirmation of purchase
– Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
– Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period
– Subscriptions may be managed and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to Account Settings after purchase
Support: hello@hinge.co
Terms of Service: https://hinge.co/terms/
Privacy Policy: https://hinge.co/privacy/
Reviews
I first gave this app 1 star!, but they addressed the issue I was having. They also emailed me right away to let me know it was fixed. I am only still giving it three stars, however, because it has a very limited amount of men in my age range. This is not the apps fault, I know, but it does very little yo serve my needs.
It looks awful, like an iOS app or something. Why did they remove the Android version for so long just to make an app that looks like it's for iPhone? What they hell were they doing with all that time? Clearly not making this a decent product.
Like many others, can't get past the first screen (select neighbourhood) because it says "over water" even when using the location function to zero in (or manually swiping miles away from the nearest water). Guess I'll have to wait for the next update where that bug will hopefully be fixed.
Useless - I'm in the UK and it tells me i'm over water, won't let me get it up and running. How little testing can you guys have done? Makes you wonder what else is broken in the code.
Nice app. But took you long time to get 2nd version out for Android. And It previously was free. Now limits daily likes to ~5. Get real. No one has money to waste on dating apps.
You pulled the app 2 years ago. I've been waiting for the return to Android. But it says I'm over water. Everyone is complaining of the same thing. Do you have a QA department? Fire them all....
What's New
This is the first Android version of Hinge since our relaunch as "The Relationship App" in Oct '16.
Regular updates to follow, including video, Instagram integration, and more.