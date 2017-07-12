ReBlink
Impossible Things
- July 12, 2017
Description
You may not believe your eyes this summer as the AGO offers you a magical new way to experience art. From Toronto-based digital artist Alex Mayhew comes ReBlink, an innovative augmented reality experience that will tap the power of leading-edge technology to give visitors the chance to see works from the AGO Collection (Canadian and European) in a whole new way.
Mayhew highlights how much we have and haven’t changed in 150 years since Canada’s confederation, inviting visitors to look at historic paintings through a unique 21st century lens. Visitors will see something unexpected – the painting’s subjects coming alive, reflecting a vision of our daily reality in the 21st century.
Best experienced on recent, high end devices. Tested on Nvidia Shield K1 (great), LG G4 (acceptable) and Nexus 7 (acceptable).
---------------------------------
Alex Mayhew would like to thank the team for all their hard work, creativity and support:
Developer and technical artist
Hector Centeno
Lead Production Artist
Saffron Bolduc-Chiong
Production Artist
Emma Burkeitt
3D Art
David Mc.Kenna
Yifat Shaik
Music
Max Mezzowave
Christian Chuquihuara
Creative & Business Consultant
Ian Kelso
Special thanks to: Amit Breuer, Nigel Newton, Senait Gebremeskel, Hamza Asif, Maggie Greyson, Lyra Westecott, Emma Westecott, Mary Tsilka, Laura and John McCabe, Lucy Mayhew, Andronika Kelso, Marion Kelso, Tarik El-Khateeb, Mudit Ganguly, Corey Dean, Aaron Bosnjak, Janine White, Orbital Arts, Ryan Miller and Reptoid Games, OCE, OCADU, Greg Singer, Heather Robson, Hart Reed, Marcelo Luft, Egill ViD Arsson, Sally Luc, Robert Gould, Hugh Spencer, Alan Gordon, Monica Contreras, Helen Galligan, Andy Webb and Lou Reed.
Reviews
Excellent user interface and high quality graphics combine to deliver interventionist remixes of classic paintings in the AGO permanent collection. Don't miss the Marchesa Casati portrait!
Uniquely adding to the experience of visiting the Art Gallery of Ontario. I highly recommend this app for your further enjoyment.
Awesome app
What's New
Usability improvements.
Possible fix for some Android devices experiencing strange lines appearing around the paintings.