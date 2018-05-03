Fun to Code

The purpose of this application is to teach kids how to code (improves problem solving skills of kids).



The game works like this you move the kid, using the Up, Down, Left and Right buttons on the side and then press the Play button to execute these instructions,

the aim of the game is to get the kid to the food with the minimum amount of instruction executions(5 executions will save you points).

Once you eat the food you will move on to the next stage. Get

as much points as possible in each stage.



How points are awarded and deducted:

Food +10 points

Visiting animals +5 points

Walking into a tree -1 points

Executing instructions more than 5 times(this gets reset for each stage) -5 points



The game allows you to share your score to friends and family.