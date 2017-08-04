Coloring Book with Magic | Anti-stress Relax Art
- August 2, 2017
Description
Coloring Book with Magic is a mesmerizing art journey with beautifully designed illustrations and drawings that you will easily bring to life with the many color palettes and a spark of your imagination. A real coloring book masterpiece with constantly updated illustrations awaiting your color and drawing imagination. Our amazing adult coloring book app great anti stress and relaxing activity, that also awakes imagination and creativity. Produce impressive art by simply coloring & recoloring illustrations and share it with your dear ones!
🎨NEATLY IMPRESSIVE COLORING APP
In many ways this colouring app is the most impressive and neatest coloring apps you will ever use. Perfectly optimized with drawings and artwork created by a talented digital illustration artist, Coloring Book with Magic will give the ultimate satisfaction of creating exquisite drawings. Select from any of the categories of your preference and recreate something amazing.
🖼️PRINT OR SHARE AS YOUR OWN
Awake the real artist in you with this adult coloring book app! Browse through the multiple drawings that are constantly updated and color them with your own imagination. Share or print them and show off real art!
🖋️SAY GOODBYE TO ANXIETY & STRESS
Awaken your inner child with this magical stress coloring book and have some relaxation time to relieve all your stress and anxiety. The ultimately astounding adult colouring app and one of the best stress relief colouring books! With white backgrounds, ultra-simple UI & great color palette, you will hardly find a better stress coloring book!
🎇Coloring Book with Magic FEATURES:
☑️ Choose from more than 5 categories of stress relief colouring books that are regularly updated and enjoy the original drawings of nature, space, animals, doodles and much more.
☑️ Share your peace of art with a simple tap.
☑️ Daily image is a completely unique and original drawing that is updated every day.
☑️ Simple and enjoyable control. Choose a color from more than 20 palettes and tap to fill.
☑️ All of the drawings in this stress relief coloring book app are unique and especially designed for this app.
☑️ Categories for both adults and children.
-----------------------------
Get away from your everyday life and problems, and ignite your imagination.
You just need to recolor our stunning illustrations to create art of your own.
Download free NOW and see how calming and enjoyable recoloring can be!
Reviews
This game is awesome. Amazing art and colors
Awesome app. Loved it!
Sekoja cest
Simple elegant and amazing
Awesome!
This game provides a very fun and relaxing experience. The drawings are beautifully done, with various unique topics to choose from. I love how new pictures are added daily.
What's New
Improved UI....
