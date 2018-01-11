Amazed
Ólafur Andri
- January 11, 2018
-
( 1)
Description
Explore in an unknown space. Figure out the layout of each maze by finding invisible planes. Tilt the device to move and make sure not to fall down.
Reviews
Really nice concept that I haven't seen before... The camera angle looks a bit strange sometimes... That might be something to look into. But it is a solid game overall...
What's New
This is the release of the game. No updates have been made to the game yet.
