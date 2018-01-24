Merge the blocks
Acorn Artistic
- 24 januari 2018
Beschrijving
Merge The Blocks is a simple and addictive slide puzzle game for free. The goal is to merge the two light-colored blocks by sliding blocks.
Difficult and less difficult puzzles are mixed together.
With some puzzles you may see the solution quickly, with other puzzles it is a lot more difficult.
Game Features:
- You can choose between five different colors.
- Button for reset each puzzle.
- Button for toggle sound.
- Possibility to replay cleared puzzles.
- In total there are 500 puzzles. Can you solve them all?
Support and Feedback:
If you have any technical problems please email us at info@acornartistic.com.
Thank you.
