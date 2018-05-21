Poop Pal: Clean Toilet Finder & Locator

Poop Pal makes it simple for you to find toilets nearby. At a glance you can find the best closest bathrooms and use them conveniently. No more frustration or feeling lost, you will find toilets that are recommended as clean and safe from other users. The ultimate toilet locator & toilet finder app!



🚾CLEAN AND SAFE TOILET FINDER

Has it ever occurred to you that you are traveling to new countries and you find it almost impossible to find a clean and safe toilet? Well, we’ve got some great news for you. Poop Pal finds you nearby toilets that happen to be clean and safe. Our public toilet finder tool makes it easy to find closest bathroom or wherever you need to search toilets near me now.



🚽ALWAYS RELEVANT TOILET RECOMMENDATIONS

Our toilet finder app uses a crowd sourcing solution. Users get public restroom finder recommendations, but users also get to add toilets and review them based on different criteria such as being kid-friendly, being suitable for disabled people, having water and tissues.



🚻EASY TO USE – ADD AS MANY TOILET RATINGS AS POSSIBLE

Pool Pal is one of the easiest to use apps to find nearby toilets. It comes with a clean and neat design and the interface is so user-friendly that you’ll easily find nearby toilet once you open the app for the very first time. If you are adding a new toilet to the database, you just need to specify the exact location and also specify the quality of toilet. Is it a safe place for kids, women and disabled people? Does it have water along with tissues? How would you rate its cleanness? Rate as many restrooms as possible so other users find toilets that are clean and suitable for their needs.



❤️WHY YOU’LL LOVE POOP PAL?

☑️ easy to use free toilet finder app

☑️ simple UI

☑️ locates closest toilets nearby with best ratings

☑️ add reviews and info about any toilet

☑️ crowdsourced, reviews from real users

-------

And if you are using the Poop Pal for finding nearby toilets, you just need to open the app and browse through available suggestions based on your current locations.



You are warmly welcomed to add and review as many toilets as possible into our database.



So, download Poop Pal for free on your Android device and let it find local toilets that match your needs.



It’s the perfect answer to your “bathrooms near me” “toilets near me” “restroom near me” search queries.



GET IT NOW FREE!