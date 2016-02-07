Please adjust the level of graphic details in the options menu within the title screen if the app isn't working properly or try restarting your device before playing to clear the memory.



********************************************************************************



[FULL GAME! NO EPISODES! Secret Files 3 - Nina and Max return to the touch screen in the follow-up of the Secret Files hit-series. The long anticipated sequel celebrates its debut on the App Store and received an overall update. The mobile version comes with new HD graphics, voice-overs and new animations!]





# # # THE MYSTERY THRILLER CONTINUES! # # #

Nina and Max just announced their upcoming wedding.. but from the beginning this turns out to be way harder than expected. Max gets arrested by the police in the middle of his apartment in Berlin. Nina can only watch the scene from the side lines.

A secret message from Max on his way out starts Nina on her quest to find him and the reason for his arrest. She finds way more than that. When the watchers become part of the picture once again it becomes clear - rescuing Max may not be the most important task at hand.



# # # FEATURES # # #

• An interactive Mystery-Thriller for Smartphones and Tablets

• 8+ hours playtime

• clever riddles

• 80 detailed locations

• fully voice-overed by known TV voice actors

• localised in German and English



# # # LINKS AND RESOURCES # # #



• Animation Arts Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anim_Arts

• Animation Arts-Website: http://www.animationarts.de/

• Animation Arts on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Animation-Arts-228904063854396



# # # COSTS AND REQUIREMENTS # # #



Secret Files 3 requires at least Android 4.4 (KitKat) and above and runs on devices with 1GB RAM or more. As a full premium app, the initial purchase grants access to all content and features – there are no fee-based episodes or other IAPs.