Cloth Picker
Fajar Khan
- December 26, 2017
Description
What would you like to wear today?
Are you asking this everyday? We are here to help you!
Cloth picker app will helps you find your best suited cloths everyday!
Add cloths
confused what to wear today? add your cloths and we will give you best matched pair cloths!
What to wear
Here you'll see your best matched cloths. Add it on favorite list so you wont miss it!
Favorite collection
Missed few best match cloths? we got your back! all your favorite collection will add up in here!
Note- Cloth picker still in development. Please give your valuable feedback so that we can deliver more contents to you!
We are adding artificial intelligence for best match in next update. Stay tuned!
