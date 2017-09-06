Mondly: Learn Languages in VR
September 6, 2017
Description
Experience the most advanced language learning from the comfort of your couch with Mondly’s Daydream & Cardboard app.
Learn 30 foreign languages by taking part in real conversations with our virtual characters in Spanish, French, German, English, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Russian and more. Mondly VR is now available for Daydream and Cardboard.
With Mondly VR you get:
✓ instant feedback on your pronunciation
✓ suggestions that enrich your vocabulary
✓ interactive scenarios that make language learning fun
Take part in realistic dialogues inspired from authentic events:
1. make friends on the train to Berlin
2. order dinner in a restaurant in Tokyo
3. check into a hotel in Paris
4. chat with the hotel manager in Rome
5. take a taxi ride in Hong Kong
Mondly is a leading language learning platform with more than 20,000,000 downloads worldwide, and is the first to launch a VR app for learning foreign languages featuring speech recognition and chatbot technology.
Learn languages: The secret path to language learning
Remember our language classes in school? We started with hundreds of basic words and expressions, continued with grammar lessons, and at the end of a full semester’s language course we could barely translate a sentence or say “Hello!” to a foreigner. That’s the traditional way to learn a language.
Mondly’s approach is different from the average language course. We bring the power of Virtual Reality to you.
The future of language courses in VR
Mondly’s Virtual Reality app immerses you into conversational learning with a virtual person. It’s an effective way to learn new words and phrases. By using state-of-the-art Natural Speech Recognition and Spaced Repetition Algorithms, Mondly VR makes language learning a breeze.
Here are the key features that make Mondly VR a great conversational partner:
✓ Crystal-clear audio and professional voice actors: the voices of all virtual characters inside the Mondly VR app are recorded with native speakers so you can enjoy flawless pronunciation.
✓ State-of-the-art Speech Recognition technology: Mondly’s Virtual Reality app analyzes your words and phrases as you speak and offers you valuable feedback on the spot. This will improve your pronunciation.
✓ Learn from conversations: conversational learning is the main reason to download Mondly’s Daydream & Cardboard app. It will help you build a core vocabulary based on the most common words and phrases.
These key features make Mondly’s Daydream app the best way to learn Spanish, French, German, English, Portuguese, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Russian and more.
What's New
Introducing “Storyline” with 5 real-life scenes: Train, Taxi, Hotel Reception & Room, Restaurant.
Cool graphics & natural animations for an immersive experience.
Fast speech recognition and smart AI make our 3D characters the best conversational partners.
Instant feedback and visual hints give you the power to learn languages while having fun.
