Description
Fun and simple meets deceptively challenging, making for seriously addicting game play.
Fallway has tons of achievements for the die hard completionists, and top score leaderboards for your competitive side, so be sure to Sign in to google play.
Reach landmark distances from the height of a the tallest tree on earth to the top of Mount Everest.
Dodge propellers, avoid teeth covered walls, collect star pieces, and Fall as far as you can!
Fallway is a 100% free to play and an entirely indie developed game. From the game engine and gameplay to graphics and production, Fallway has been designed and developed by me, Avery, of Coastal Sciences.
Like Fallway & Coastal Sciences on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Fallway-1632685340088249/
Reviews and feedback are always welcome and appreciated :)
Reviews
Addictive! Keep trying to beat myself.
You think it would be easy to go far in the game, but it gets tricky and you beat yourself up trying to get a higher score for such a simple game! (By the way, if you can fall farther than 1200m, then I salute you!) In regards to the design, it's nicely minimalistic and it isn't annoyingly flashy, which is always a plus for me. It's a simple, fun, and addicting game to pass the time!
Cool mechanic like the simplicity, a good game to pass the time
Fun game to kill some time.
What's New
Welcome to Fallway!
- applying a little 'bug' spray
- Coastal Sciences
