- August 25, 2017
Description
Discover adventures shared by the members of your community.
Looking for the best place to hike? to surf? or just to chill? or you want to share your adventures with the community? Here you can discover outdoor adventures shared by the members of our community, gears they used and recommendations they have or contact one our “Local Tour Guides” to show you around!
TRIP PLANNER
You can easily bookmark your favorite adventures and create lists to organize them. This way you can plan your future adventures.
LOCAL TOUR GUIDE
You can simply set your profile to " Local Tour Guide". This way if anyone was in your area or enjoyed your recommended adventures they can contact you directly, and set an appointment!
Reviews
What's New
You can now follow other users! Click on the "Feeds" section for a list of the most recent adventures that your friends have posted.