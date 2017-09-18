Iris UI - Icon Pack
myAP
- September 18, 2017
-
Offers in-app purchases
( 235)
Description
Iris UI not a just another round icons, is new,fresh that provides you the best experience which has only been made possible thanks to 3 month of precise development.
ATTENTION: GOOGLE NOW AND PIXEL LAUNCHER DONT SUPPORT ICON PACKS, SO DONT LEAVE STUPID REVIEW ABOUT WHY IT DONT WORK WITH THAT LAUNCHERS
Features:
• IconShowcase by Jahir Fiquitiva
• 2000 Vector Icons
• OEMs Icons: Asus, BGH, CyanoGenMod/LineageOS, DirtyUnicorns, Google, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LeEco, LG, Motorla, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, ZTE and More Coming Soon
•12 Handcrafted Wallpapers
•Color Variants for different icons.
•43 Folder Icons
• Dynamic Google Calendar icons
• Support for many launchers (PLEASE SEE APPLY SECTION)
• Muzei Live Wallpaper support
• Request Tool
• Mask for Unthemed Icons
Recommended settings:
• Icons size set to 130%
• Icon normalization feature disabled
Bi-Weekly Updates with 100+ new icons
FUN SPAM TIME:
Check my google+ community where you can get help, support or also post you setups with themes, also there i push information about update and other things
https://plus.google.com/communities/106424672761627689197
Other SPAM
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axinen
• Website: http://axinen.com/
• Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/Axinen
ATTENTION: GOOGLE NOW AND PIXEL LAUNCHER DONT SUPPORT ICON PACKS, SO DONT LEAVE STUPID REVIEW ABOUT WHY IT DONT WORK WITH THAT LAUNCHERS
Features:
• IconShowcase by Jahir Fiquitiva
• 2000 Vector Icons
• OEMs Icons: Asus, BGH, CyanoGenMod/LineageOS, DirtyUnicorns, Google, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LeEco, LG, Motorla, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, ZTE and More Coming Soon
•12 Handcrafted Wallpapers
•Color Variants for different icons.
•43 Folder Icons
• Dynamic Google Calendar icons
• Support for many launchers (PLEASE SEE APPLY SECTION)
• Muzei Live Wallpaper support
• Request Tool
• Mask for Unthemed Icons
Recommended settings:
• Icons size set to 130%
• Icon normalization feature disabled
Bi-Weekly Updates with 100+ new icons
FUN SPAM TIME:
Check my google+ community where you can get help, support or also post you setups with themes, also there i push information about update and other things
https://plus.google.com/communities/106424672761627689197
Other SPAM
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axinen
• Website: http://axinen.com/
• Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/Axinen
Reviews
I'm confused, I'm sure I've downloaded this icon pack before when it had a blue icon, suddenly couldn't find it and it wasn't in my downloaded apps list.
nice just opera browser and opera mini icons that out of space
must need icons for many apps in mine
Nice colours and design looks great.
Just add Xender, Airtel, Jio app icons.
This is now my favorite icon pack to use with nova launcher.
What's New
Iris UI 1.1.1
- New 100 Icons.
- Rename few icons.
- Redesign 5 Icons.
- Fix Some Broken Activities.
- Fix Licence Checker.
- Reduce app size.
- Revert some colors of old version.