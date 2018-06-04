Expandable: collaboration evolved

Beginner Media GroupProductivity
Everyone

Expandable is the end-to-end platform for collaborating and communicating with your teammates and partners.

From onboarding, through projects and items' threads, to chat and video meetings, Expandable is the go to partnership management platform.

Invite all your teammates and partners to:

- collaborate on projects;
- work on important items;
- assign tasks;
- follow threads and never miss a piece;
- create meetings and send invitations;
- share files;
- create private channels;
- send instant messages
- make video calls;
- grow your partner network;

Expandable is completely FREE. We hope you'll give it a try.

Learn more at: https://expandable.io
Read more

Reviews

Review Policy
Loading...

What's New

Expandable is the end-to-end platform for collaborating and communicating with your teammates and partners.

Invite all your teammates and partners to:

- collaborate on projects;
- work on important items;
- assign tasks;
- follow threads and never miss a piece;
- create meetings and send invitations;
- share files;
- create private channels;
- send instant messages
- make video calls;
- grow your partner network;
Read more

Additional Information

Updated
June 4, 2018
Installs
0+
Current Version
0.1
Requires Android
4.4 and up
Content Rating
Everyone
Interactive Elements
Users Interact
Permissions
Report
Offered By
Beginner Media Group
Developer
©2018 GoogleSite Terms of ServicePrivacyDevelopersArtistsAbout Google|Location: United StatesLanguage: English (United States)
By purchasing this item, you are transacting with Google Payments and agreeing to the Google Payments Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.