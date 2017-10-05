Be My Eyes - helping the blind see
Be My Eyes
- October 5, 2017
Description
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Be My Eyes is all about contributing and benefiting from small acts of kindness, so hop on board and get involved!
Blind or visually impaired users can request help from a sighted volunteer, who will be notified on their phone. As soon as the first sighted user accepts the request for help, a live audio-video connection will be set up between the two parts. The sighted helper can now assist the blind or visually impaired, through the video connection from the blind or visually impaired user’s rear-facing camera.
As a sighted user, you are part of the big Be My Eyes volunteer-network, so don’t worry about leaving a blind person hanging, if you are not able to answer a request. We will simply forward the request and find the next available volunteer.
The blind or visually impaired person can need help with anything from knowing the expiry date on the milk, to making sure that their clothes match.
Note: We encourage blind or visually impaired users to be patient, when making a request, because we rely on real people to help you. Most calls are answered within 60 seconds.
- Live audio-video connection between blind or visually impaired and sighted users
- Add the languages you speak in settings
- An easy way to make a difference for blind or visually impaired people
Reviews
Finally here. Seems to be working just fine. Hope to get my first call asap. Thanks to the guys & gals behind the idea and all worked hard to get the app. out. Just a suggestion: maybe an option to be sort of 'unavailable' instead of logging out and logging in every time I need to be away from my phone.
A great app and a wonderful idea. I have been using this app for a couple of years on my iPad and have had the pleaure of helping several people. But my Android phone is in my pocket all of them time so I am more likely to be able to answer requests now. Also, having the app in Android, allows more blind people to sign up and request help.
Ive been waiting for this app to be availabke in android finally its here. Ive been using this app since last year on my iphone. But since i change to android im hoping that it will be a way of helping more blind people on their daily activity 😍
Rated 1 star to get attention: Great concept, there is a bug however. Clicking "send feedback" causes my phone to try and share something. This seems to be broken.
Saw this on the BBC and immediately put my name down for the Android version. Brilliant concept and app which must be a blessing for any blind person in need of information that can so easily and willingly be provided by a sighted volunteer. Wishing you great success and cant wait to get my first call.
How to video keeps freezing. Does app allow typing answer which gets read aloud to impaired person?
