StatiGRAM - Instagram Profile Statistics
Benicio Apps
- August 10, 2017
-
Offers in-app purchases
( 2)
Description
If you are interested in who are the admirers of your Instagram profile or who isn't following you back, StatiGRAM is the right app for you! It is packed with 30+ analytical tools to provide you with accurate data & behavioral statistics about your Instagram profile.
You can see users that are closest to you & farthest, the most engaged posts to see what users like most in your profile. StatiGRAM makes it easier to keep in touch with your Instagram profile's life.
Features:
• New followers, Lost followers, New followings, Not following me back
• Most engaged photo (Last 7/30 days, all time), Most engaged video (Last 7/30 days, all time), Closet to me, Farthest away from me, Ghost followers, Least likes given, Least comments left
• Most engaged, Most talkative, Seasoned users, Newest users, Engaging but not following, Admirers, My Earliest followers, Users I have unfollowed
StatiGRAM is packed with features and statistics that give you tons of value for your Instagram profile.
Enjoy!
You can see users that are closest to you & farthest, the most engaged posts to see what users like most in your profile. StatiGRAM makes it easier to keep in touch with your Instagram profile's life.
Features:
• New followers, Lost followers, New followings, Not following me back
• Most engaged photo (Last 7/30 days, all time), Most engaged video (Last 7/30 days, all time), Closet to me, Farthest away from me, Ghost followers, Least likes given, Least comments left
• Most engaged, Most talkative, Seasoned users, Newest users, Engaging but not following, Admirers, My Earliest followers, Users I have unfollowed
StatiGRAM is packed with features and statistics that give you tons of value for your Instagram profile.
Enjoy!
Reviews
Great app, useful tools
Dont even think of downloading it
What's New
*Added Facebook Share Button
*Bug fixes