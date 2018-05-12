Do you have trouble finding new girlfriends?

Are you new in a city and looking for a new group of girlfriends to grab coffee on a Sunday afternoon or drinks on a Friday night?

Do you have kids and want to meet other moms near you with kids the same age for a playdate on a Monday?

Do you just want to meet new ladies in your city?

Or do you have RBF and finding new girlfriends is hard for you?

If you said yes to any of these, this app is for you!

Bevy app was specifically designed to help women of all ages throughout the many different phases of our lives - The single life, dating life, engagement, marriage, motherhood, moving to a new city, transitioning from the city to the burbs or vice versa, etc.

The app was created for women by women (even our developer was hand selected and is a female!).

You will be able to match (swipe right!) with women in your area and also have the ability to narrow down (filter and search functionality) potential future friends based on interests, availability, religion, children, smoking and alcohol consumption habits.

Premium Features include:

• Unlimited Saved named searches for different groups of friends

• See who has swiped right before you swipe right and also if you match with someone, you can click into see if you have mutual friends.

• Unlimited swipe backs.

• Group chat if you have mutual friends with a match