Battery Bar : Energy Bars on Status bar (Unreleased)
Yogesh Dama
- July 23, 2017
-
This is an unreleased app. It may be unstable.
( 1)
Description
Battery bar puts energy bar/battery level indicator at top bar/status bar of your phone.
Battery bar is cooler way of checking Android’s energy/battery level.
You can adjust thickness of energy bar, power bar color, battery percentage, batterybar position, color line etc.
Turn your status bar green when plugged in your charger or enable pulsating animation,
Set red color to power bar when battery depleting beyond specified battery percentage.
You can set battery bar style on top of the status bar or at bottom or fill the whole status bar with the battery bar color indicating current Battery level.
Battery bar is a energy bar app, A smart battery monitor for your phone.
Battery bar require system overlay permission to draw energy bar on status bar of android. but Battery bar do not require accessibility service permission,
to avoid using accessibility permission, Battery Bar app do not have any features those require running app access, like hiding energy bar when app is on fullscreen, and this also helps to restrict Battery bar service to 0% load on CPU.
Hence Battery bar works silently without much RAM usage, and when you lock the phone, Battery bar service becomes idle, meaning it doesn't read changes in battery level when the screen is off.
Android system broadcast the message to Power bar for any battery percentage changes, so service do not require to check battery level all the time, and hence its very CPU and battery friendly App.
You won't believe how convenient it is until you try it yourself!
What's New
Major issues fixed, now its works well,
Two more language added: Japanese, Italian.
Hide on landscape orientation option added.
Themes- work in progress