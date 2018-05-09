MiBill is a unique tracking app available for Android smartphones. MiBill tracks calender based services (Like Newspaper, Lunch, Dinner, Milk, Car Washing etc) and your daily expenses. You don't have to remember when to open the app and mark on calender, MiBill will remind you automatically over your device lock screen at your given time. Use MiBill to track calender based services, generate bills with one tap and control and identify your daily expenses in simplest way.



WHY USE MiBill:



*SIMPLE: Once you have added your services you are done. MiBill will automatically ask you to make your service or enter daily expenses on your given time.



*BILLS: No more bills related issue on month end. Now generates your services bill with only one tap, anytime anywhere.



*NO CALCULATOR NEEDED: MiBill have its own smart calculator which can add multi-services bill together. You can also use it to find pending month bills together.



*EASY INTERFACE: Design of the interface is done keeping in mind that even a small child or elders can uses the app easily.



*NO COMPLICATED GRAPHS: Simple statistical graphs are used in MIBill that shows lot of details. See your daily expense distribution over a month, find out on which category or

item you spend a lot.



FEATURES:

*Automatically reminds you about your services

*Mark services or add daily expense on the lock screen

*Support all country currency

*Smart calculator

*Generate detailed bills with one tap

*Simple and easy expenses tracking graphs



| ANYONE CAN USE MIBill |