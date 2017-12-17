Material Notes
Maubis App
- December 17, 2017
-
( 106)
Description
Material Notes offers a simple no hassle interface for adding notes in a beautiful material design.
☞ Fully Offline: Don't like companies storing your data, no problem this note app is fully offline.
☞ Rich Note Input: Add rich notes - lists, headings, quotes and more.
☞ Markdown Support: The text elements have markdown support
☞ Choice of Grid / List layouts
☞ Simple UX: Simplistic and straight forward UI.
☞ Archived, Favourites, and more
☞ Set color to your notes
☞ Night Mode: view notes in night mode, for your eyes and screens
☞ Lock Notes: lock the notes with a pincode
☞ Ad Free: Now and always ad-free.
☞ Floating Heads: Quickly take notes while doing other stuff.
☞ Open Source Project: Part of an open source project. Feel free to contribute to the project at https://github.com/BijoySingh/Material-Notes-Android-App
Reviews
This app is amazing but I discovered just one problem with the light theme. It makes the status bar, where the battery percentage along with other notifications is shown, invisible. please fix this
No cloud sync.
Need folder option and user friendly
So Useful.
That would be 5 stars if that was possible to share to the app! Other than that, just perfect and all you may want from a note app!
I thought I can do, infinite notes, but I guess it's limited to 27 only
What's New
-- 3.7.1 --
- [Major Bug Fix] Fixing new note creation bug
--- 3.7.0---
- Adding support for note notifications
- Keyboard automatically shows and hides on screen changes
- Links now are clickable to the browser
- All Locked notes can be seen separately
- Lots of bug fixes and improvements... Fixing crash on half-screens, orientation change, etc.
- Improved translations in Italian and German