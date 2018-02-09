Description
RSS is the best medium to follow the things you’re passionate about and to read your favorite writers. But most RSS apps get in the way of enjoying good writing, they’re just too cluttered.
Readably is a RSS reader designed to capitalize on the simplicity of RSS. It’s main focus is to provide a customizable and superb reading experience which lets you slow down, lean back, and enjoy good writing.
With it’s sparse interface Readably doesn’t get in the way of the content, which encourages deliberate reading instead of skimming and forgetting.
Readably currently only supports Feedbin and Local RSS (no syncing), more services will be added soon
READING EXPERIENCE
✅ Contains four easy on the eyes background colors along with seven beautiful easily readable fonts. You can also customize font size, line height and justification.
✅ Automatic theme change allows you to read comfortably at night while providing the best visibility on daytime (requires location permission)
✅ Easily view and zoom images in articles with a full fledged image viewer, which also lets you share images to other apps
✅ Readability view lets you read full articles for partial RSS content while providing consistent reading experience, can be activated by double tapping (Powered by Mercury Parser)
OTHER FEATURES
✅ Enjoy RSS content on the plane or when traveling with offline support, everything is available offline including full articles and images
✅ Comprehensive settings lets you control your reading experience and synchronization behavior
✅ Easily subscribe to RSS feeds by searching for a topic or website
✅ Always have fresh content with background syncing