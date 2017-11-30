Yugen - Memory Reminder/Todo List App
Breaking Scope
November 30, 2017
-
( 2)
Description
Yugen - Memory Reminder/Todo List App
A reminder that appears every time you turn your screen on. Stop forgetting!
A todo list that also works as a memory reminder.
Are you always forgetting things? Do you need an app that works as a memory reminder?
Yugen is a todo list app with a twist, it will appear every time you turn your phone's screen on/off. The idea is to use your reliance on your phone as a way to get things done.
Features
- Todo list functionality
- Simple design for a todo list app
- Adding/removing items
- Appears every time you turn on your phone's screen(optional). This is the memory reminder functionality.
- Can also appear in front of your lock screen(optional)
- Can appear only when you have items on the list(optional)
- Simple suggestions(shopping, exercise etc.)
Recommended for
- People who forget to do things frequently
- People who need a memory reminder as well as a todo list app
- People who need to record a list of things
- People who forget what they have written in their stock memo/todo list app/notepad app
Yugen is still a work in progress. We're open to any ideas you might have about functionality. We also love it when people report bugs to us. You can contact us at breaking.scope@outlook.jp
