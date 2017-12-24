Fluctuate - Universal Price Tracker
Buneme Kyakilika
- December 21, 2017
-
( 7)
Description
Have you ever found yourself repeatedly checking Amazon to see if the price of that laptop that you wanted to buy has finally fallen low enough for you to buy it? Introducing Fluctuate!
Fluctuate allows you to track the price of products from online shopping websites, and unlike most Price Trackers on the Play Store, Fluctuate works with (almost) all online shopping sites.
Reviews
The app is good but is there ability to remove items that I've added to my list?
Aliexpress is not supported
I selected indian rupees ₹ but it show me Bangladeshi takka
What's New
v2.9.6:
Fixed an issue with Indian Rupees
Bug fixes
v2.9.5:
<b>Big update!</b>
Out of beta
Brand new UI
A counter to keep track of how much money you have saved
When you delete a product there is now a prompt that allows you to undo, in case you change your mind
Lots and lots of bug fixes
