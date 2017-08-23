BurnAlong - Fitness Videos, Exercise Videos
BurnAlong Inc.
- August 23, 2017
-
Offers in-app purchases
( 5)
Description
“This is going to revolutionize how people workout. We haven’t seen anything like it.” - FOX
Never miss a workout again! Just log on and choose from hundreds of classes that you can take anytime and anywhere!
1. Choose from hundreds of fitness videos - new classes every week.
2. Top instructors from gyms & studios nationwide.
3. Take classes on demand whenever and wherever you want.
4. See what’s trending and get inspired with a live feed of what others are doing.
5. Easily share your favorite classes.
There’s nothing else like it. You'll feel amazing!
----------
Terms of Service: http://www.burnalong.com/terms-of-service/
Never miss a workout again! Just log on and choose from hundreds of classes that you can take anytime and anywhere!
1. Choose from hundreds of fitness videos - new classes every week.
2. Top instructors from gyms & studios nationwide.
3. Take classes on demand whenever and wherever you want.
4. See what’s trending and get inspired with a live feed of what others are doing.
5. Easily share your favorite classes.
There’s nothing else like it. You'll feel amazing!
----------
Terms of Service: http://www.burnalong.com/terms-of-service/
Reviews
I have loved using BurnAlong to work out by using their videos on my laptop. I am thrilled that I can now also do my work outs through their Android app which has been so convenient!
Great! Finally an app for my phone! If you haven't tried this, you're missing out.
Great app to start your workouts on the go
Would not load on my phone.
Great app .. lot of workout videos
What's New
* Choose from hundreds of fitness videos - new classes every week.
* Top instructors from gyms & studios nationwide.
* Take classes on demand whenever and wherever you want.
* See what’s trending and get inspired with a live feed of what others are doing.
* Easily share your favorite classes.
There’s nothing else like it. You'll feel amazing!
Similar
💪The simplest fitness app. Your free personal fitness and weight loss trainer.
“Workout where, how and when you want” with the original 3D personal trainer