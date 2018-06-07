Clean Share



A simple tool to help remove the tracking parameters of URL when sharing.



Example of sharing URL:



https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/36235128?utm_source=com.facebook.orca&utm_medium=social&utm_oi=20109853652912



After clean:



https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/36235128



How to use?



Very easy. Firstly choose Clean Share from the application list when sharing URL.

Then you can re-share the cleaned up URL to other apps.





Permissions:

com.android.vending.BILLING: Just for donation. There is no paid feature.



android.permission.INTERNET: For Fabric bug report.