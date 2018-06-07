Clean Share

Catching NowTools
Everyone
13
Offers in-app purchases

Clean Share

A simple tool to help remove the tracking parameters of URL when sharing.

Example of sharing URL:

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/36235128?utm_source=com.facebook.orca&utm_medium=social&utm_oi=20109853652912

After clean:

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/36235128

How to use?

Very easy. Firstly choose Clean Share from the application list when sharing URL.
Then you can re-share the cleaned up URL to other apps.


Permissions:
com.android.vending.BILLING: Just for donation. There is no paid feature.

android.permission.INTERNET: For Fabric bug report.
Read more

Reviews

Review Policy
4.8
13 total
5
4
3
2
1
Loading...

What's New

This application is still in early development.
Read more

Additional Information

Updated
June 7, 2018
Size
1.7M
Installs
500+
Current Version
0.0.2
Requires Android
5.0 and up
Content Rating
Everyone
Interactive Elements
Digital Purchases
In-app Products
$1.99 per item
Permissions
Report
Offered By
Catching Now
Developer
CDUT SL 339 Chengdu City Sichuan Province China
©2018 GoogleSite Terms of ServicePrivacyDevelopersArtistsAbout Google|Location: United StatesLanguage: English (United States)
By purchasing this item, you are transacting with Google Payments and agreeing to the Google Payments Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.