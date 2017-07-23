FareBot
Description
View your remaining balance, recent trips, and other information from contactless public transit cards using your NFC Android phone!
FareBot supports the following cards:
- ORCA - Seattle, WA, USA 🇺🇸
- Clipper - San Francisco, CA, USA 🇺🇸
- Suica, ICOCA, PASMO, Edy - Japan 🇯🇵
- Matkakortti, HSL - Finland 🇫🇮
- Octopus - Hong Kong 🇭🇰
- Opal - Sydney, NSW, Australia 🇦🇺
- Myki - Melbourne, VIC, Australia 🇦🇺
- NETS FlashPay - Singapore 🇸🇬
- EZ-Link - Singapore 🇸🇬
These cards are also supported, but require encryption keys:
- OV-chipkaart - Netherlands 🇳🇱
- Bilhete Único - São Paulo, Brazil 🇧🇷
- Go card - Brisbane, QLD, Australia 🇦🇺
- Manly Fast Ferry - Sydney, NSW, Australia 🇦🇺
Supported protocols:
- MIFARE DESFire
- MIFARE Classic
- MIFARE Ultralight
- CEPAS
- FeliCa
FareBot requires an NFC device and works best on the Nexus 4 or Galaxy Nexus running Android 5.0 or later.
Reviews
Amazing update!!! The UI is so much better and you can finally disable background scanning so you don't accidentally scan whenever your phone is near your wallet.
I can quickly see what each of my orca card's balance is and even see what recent rides were. Happy to see an update!
yep, no complaints. awesome work Mr. coder :D
San Francisco Bay - Clipper Card app They would get a lot more downloads if it was clear that this works for the San Francisco bay area. I was able to get my balance, a few days of transit info. in which I had used both BART and AC Transit, and a few auto-load's all by just using this application and the Near Field Communication (NFC) to read my card.
Doesn't work with BART value This app works with my Clipper card and Samsung Galaxy s4. The reading is fast and easy. However, the app only shows the CASH value on the card. No information about the current value of BART fare on the card is shown. It does provide information about BART autoload though (in the refills section). However, the lack of BART value shown is a dealbreaker. Please fix this. Not sure if the same goes for Caltrain, Muni, and other users.
Works well on supported devices It usually gives you the info you need but it doesn't handle unexpected problems well. You may need to hold your card a few centimeters away from the phone to get a good read. If it doesn't work for you, try NFC Card Reader to see the raw data. If that doesn't work, your phone and/card combination will not work together.
What's New
v3.0.0
- Completely new modern user interface
- Support for Octopus card 🇭🇰 (Thanks Michael Farrell)
- Support for Opal/Myki/Go/Manly cards 🇦🇺 (Thanks Michael Farrell)