Boom Connections
Boom Message Pty Ltd
- December 20, 2017
-
Description
Do you want to be connected with your family and friends without having to join social media?
Boom allows you to follow family and friends who have Facebook and Instagram without having to have an account yourself. It's your own private news feed.
On the flip side, if you love social media, Boom is the perfect way to connect with a family member who doesn’t like mainstream social media, but wants to share in your memories. Maybe they don’t like the idea of having a public profile or aren't very tech savvy.
You get to choose exactly what you do and don't share with them.
Is anyone in your family missing out on memories? Connect a disconnected family member today.
BOOM! Bug Fixes for Android videos and other minor performance tweaks.
