Writeaday - Journal & Timeline
Appaday Labs
- August 14, 2017
-
Offers in-app purchases
( 1,599)
Description
Journal that motivates you to write more, by viewing your writing as a color gradient. Invest in a journal that helps you commit to writing regularly. Record your daily events and relive them as a rainbow gradient.
🏆 Awards
• Accepted into FbStart - Global Program by Facebook to fund startups growth
• Top 10 Android Apps of February 2017 (by PhoneDog)
⭐️ Features
• Fundamentally unique way to write quickly during the day.
• Organize journal entries using #tags ('#' before any word you write).
• View your entries in an organized widget
• Backup to your own personal Google Drive
• Revisit your past with Time Machine - shows you an entry from the past.
• Achieve more with Daily Intention - set one single goal each day, and do it well.
• Day, Night, and more Color Themes
• Notebook with a lock (pincode or fingerprint)
• Free forever - only pay for customizations. No limits on the number of entries
🗣 My Story
I built Writeaday because I wanted to quickly jot down notes in a journal throughout the day. I didn't want to spend 30 minutes at the end of the day to keep a diary of how my day went. I also wanted a journal that motivated me to keep writing. I had tried to keep a journal in the past and never went more than a month.
Each day is assigned 1 color of the rainbow so that if you write for a full week you get a complete weekly rainbow. Use Writeaday for 1 full week to get the full effect of this concept of "keeping a streak" converted into a visual form as a color gradient.
Reflect on your timeline of entries - your personal writing about your experiences, anything you need to vent about, or any gratitude that you want to express. This is your own personal scrapbook of feelings, whether you need a journal because you want to remember your past. Or because you suffer from depression and you need a diary for a therapeutic way to vent feelings.
Writeaday is on Patreon! (http://bit.ly/writeaday-patreon)
Support us and follow our progress on Patreon. More content and prizes to be posted!
🏆 Awards
• Accepted into FbStart - Global Program by Facebook to fund startups growth
• Top 10 Android Apps of February 2017 (by PhoneDog)
⭐️ Features
• Fundamentally unique way to write quickly during the day.
• Organize journal entries using #tags ('#' before any word you write).
• View your entries in an organized widget
• Backup to your own personal Google Drive
• Revisit your past with Time Machine - shows you an entry from the past.
• Achieve more with Daily Intention - set one single goal each day, and do it well.
• Day, Night, and more Color Themes
• Notebook with a lock (pincode or fingerprint)
• Free forever - only pay for customizations. No limits on the number of entries
🗣 My Story
I built Writeaday because I wanted to quickly jot down notes in a journal throughout the day. I didn't want to spend 30 minutes at the end of the day to keep a diary of how my day went. I also wanted a journal that motivated me to keep writing. I had tried to keep a journal in the past and never went more than a month.
Each day is assigned 1 color of the rainbow so that if you write for a full week you get a complete weekly rainbow. Use Writeaday for 1 full week to get the full effect of this concept of "keeping a streak" converted into a visual form as a color gradient.
Reflect on your timeline of entries - your personal writing about your experiences, anything you need to vent about, or any gratitude that you want to express. This is your own personal scrapbook of feelings, whether you need a journal because you want to remember your past. Or because you suffer from depression and you need a diary for a therapeutic way to vent feelings.
Writeaday is on Patreon! (http://bit.ly/writeaday-patreon)
Support us and follow our progress on Patreon. More content and prizes to be posted!
Reviews
I have been using this app for three days and I love it! It's very colorful and beautiful. I don't mind supporting this app but paying for $1 for every month seems to be quite expensive in the long run.. It would be nice if there is a pro option for lifetime instead. I don't mind paying if it costs up to $10 but it'll be pro version forever
Just started using it after ploughing thru loads of apps. Others have all the most useful features behind a "paywall".. not a fan of that... considering that it's only one developer working on this it's pretty good. Also impressed by the fact (s)he takes on board comments and tries to implement the suggestions... keep up the good work
I've paid for many diaries app before and this is my favourite diary platform so far.. If it's not too much to ask, 😁 Please make me able to read the whole entry (not just a line or two) Please make me able to pin my fave writing in a day Please make me able to change the color of entry according to my mood (example, red when I'm upset). I put a high hope on this app ♥️
i got a new phone and am trying to restore my entries from my old phone. it will say that all entries have been restored but nothing really happens. please fix this soon, i really dont want to lose all of my entries.
Easy to use, inviting for anyone new to journaling. I really like the tags and the stylish UI. One thing I would like to see is a widget that displays a random entry every day for inspiration - maybe from a specific tag.
Great app
What's New
Record your personal feelings & thoughts in under 30 seconds and get on with your day.
• All Entries has been cleaned up!
• Free: Persistent notification to write entries from anywhere!
• Premium: Export all your entries as a plain text file!