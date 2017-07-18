Dear RED
Sang Hendrix
- July 5, 2017
Dear RED is a free anime psychology horror RPG game. You'll play as Red. You're standing in front of the one who murdered your mother. You have been finding him for so long. You have been waiting for this moment for so long. And now... it's your choice to decide where he belongs to. Dear RED has total 17 path and 3 main endings in the game. Some of them are short, some are long. The whole game is a puzzle that you need to go through every path to have the answer you're seeking for. The playtime could be longer or shorter, it's all up to you and your choices.
STORY
Red had grown, she understood what happened, why he always mentioned those words although she couldn't stand watching and being overwhelmed by the old memories all the time. Now that he's dead, it doesn't have to be so anymore...
FEATURES
• Dear RED can be played offline
• Dear RED supports multiple languages thanks to all the translators: English, Vietnamese, Thai, French, Spanish, Polish, Italian
HOW TO PLAY
• Touch to control character or choose an option
• Tap with 2 finger to cancel an action, open menu or escape from the menu
• Remember to save the game regularly. You can save the game by open the menu and choose "Save Game".
KNOWN BUGS
Dear RED may clash if it's running on devices with Android 5.1 or below..
SOCIAL MEDIA
• Developer's Facebook: www.facebook.com/sanghendrix
• Behind the Door Games's Facebook: www.facebook.com/behindthedoorgames
► We're developing a horror anime game with school theme called "Seven Mysteries Redux". Check it out if you're curious:
http://gamejolt.com/games/seven-mysteries-redux/165072
Dear red has a very thought provoking story that will have you thinking long after you finish it, that said. The game itself is fairly short and isn't something you will play for hours, It is definitely engaging and worth playing.
The game play was very interesting.....it had a great story plot, and great graphics and controls. I loves all the endings and how dark the story could be. Very well done! Thankyou for putting in great effort.
The game was very short and interesting but it would of been better if it was longer.
The game is not working at all it got stuck and not working at all i want to play this game but not working...
Doesn't start !!!
The story is to short
Expected to perform well on Android 5.1 and 5.0