- July 25, 2017
Discover new awesome products in a fun way.
SwipeHunt is a minimalistic unofficial client for Product Hunt. You can quickly swipe right or left to do a selection of the best products of the day. Then you can get more information about each product in your daily selection.
- Fun
- Simple
- Not time consuming
- Open source
This is an open-source project built with React-Native and Expo, if you are interested : https://github.com/notifme/swipehunt
NB for old versions of android ( <6 ), this app will require a lot of useless permissions due to a limitation of Expo (the software used for creating this app).
