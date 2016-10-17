Description
🏆 Designed to keep your battery in the best shape you can – AndroidHeadlines
AccuBattery protects battery health, displays battery usage information, and measures battery capacity (mAh) based on science.
❤ BATTERY HEALTH
Batteries have a limited lifespan. Every time you charge your device, it wears out the battery, lowering its total capacity. Scientific research shows that battery lifespan can be extended up to 200%, when you charge your device to only 80%.
- Use our charge alarm to prolong your battery lifespan.
- Discover how much battery wear was endured during your charge session.
📊 BATTERY USE
AccuBattery measures the actual battery usage using information from the battery charge controller. Battery usage per app is determined by combining these measurements with information on which app is in the foreground. Android calculates battery usage using pre-baked profiles that device manufacturers provide, like how much power the CPU uses. In practice however, these numbers tend to be highly inaccurate.
- Monitor how much battery your device is using
- Know how long you can use your device when it’s active or in standby mode
- Find out how much power each app uses.
- Check how often your device gets woken up from deep sleep.
🔌 CHARGE SPEED
Use AccuBattery to find the fastest charger and USB cable for your device. Measure the charging current (in mA) to find out!
- Check how fast your device is charging when the screen is on or off.
- Know how long it takes to charge your phone and when it’s finished.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Measure real battery capacity (in mAh).
- Use the charge alarm to prolong battery lifespan.
- See how much wear your battery sustains with each charge session.
- Look up the discharge speed and battery consumption per app.
- Remaining charge time - know how long it takes before your battery is charged.
- Remaining use time - know when you will run out of battery.
- Screen on or screen off estimations.
- Check the percentage of deep sleep, when the device is in standby mode.
- Ongoing notification for real time battery statistics at a glance.
🏆 PRO FEATURES
- Real-time CPU and power usage overlay for spotting battery draining processes.
- Use Dark and AMOLED black themes to save energy.
- Access to historical sessions older than 1 day.
- Detailed battery statistics in notification.
- No ads
We're a small, independent app developer with a focus on quality and passion for battery statistics. AccuBattery doesn’t require access to privacy-sensitive information and doesn't make false claims. If you like the way we work, support us by upgrading to the Pro version.
Tutorial: https://accubattery.zendesk.com/hc/en-us
Need help? https://accubattery.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Website: http://www.accubatteryapp.com
Research: https://accubattery.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/210224725-Charging-research-and-methodology
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/accubattery/
Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/1/102635134417653686861
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AccuBatteryapp
AccuBattery protects battery health, displays battery usage information, and measures battery capacity (mAh) based on science.
❤ BATTERY HEALTH
Batteries have a limited lifespan. Every time you charge your device, it wears out the battery, lowering its total capacity. Scientific research shows that battery lifespan can be extended up to 200%, when you charge your device to only 80%.
- Use our charge alarm to prolong your battery lifespan.
- Discover how much battery wear was endured during your charge session.
📊 BATTERY USE
AccuBattery measures the actual battery usage using information from the battery charge controller. Battery usage per app is determined by combining these measurements with information on which app is in the foreground. Android calculates battery usage using pre-baked profiles that device manufacturers provide, like how much power the CPU uses. In practice however, these numbers tend to be highly inaccurate.
- Monitor how much battery your device is using
- Know how long you can use your device when it’s active or in standby mode
- Find out how much power each app uses.
- Check how often your device gets woken up from deep sleep.
🔌 CHARGE SPEED
Use AccuBattery to find the fastest charger and USB cable for your device. Measure the charging current (in mA) to find out!
- Check how fast your device is charging when the screen is on or off.
- Know how long it takes to charge your phone and when it’s finished.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Measure real battery capacity (in mAh).
- Use the charge alarm to prolong battery lifespan.
- See how much wear your battery sustains with each charge session.
- Look up the discharge speed and battery consumption per app.
- Remaining charge time - know how long it takes before your battery is charged.
- Remaining use time - know when you will run out of battery.
- Screen on or screen off estimations.
- Check the percentage of deep sleep, when the device is in standby mode.
- Ongoing notification for real time battery statistics at a glance.
🏆 PRO FEATURES
- Real-time CPU and power usage overlay for spotting battery draining processes.
- Use Dark and AMOLED black themes to save energy.
- Access to historical sessions older than 1 day.
- Detailed battery statistics in notification.
- No ads
We're a small, independent app developer with a focus on quality and passion for battery statistics. AccuBattery doesn’t require access to privacy-sensitive information and doesn't make false claims. If you like the way we work, support us by upgrading to the Pro version.
Tutorial: https://accubattery.zendesk.com/hc/en-us
Need help? https://accubattery.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Website: http://www.accubatteryapp.com
Research: https://accubattery.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/210224725-Charging-research-and-methodology
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/accubattery/
Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/1/102635134417653686861
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AccuBatteryapp
Reviews
Needs an option to turn off the monitoring. I dont want to use but dont want to unninstall. When using Amoled mode, the UI should change from green to black. 1 day of usage and the data it shows is far far away from accurate. Im seriously thinking in a refund, 4 days and this is far from useful, the app battery consumption does not seem legit. I like digibites, Digical, a very good product, but this... I am going to make a manual benchmark and then I update this review. Also 70 mb of ram always... Even on my OP3T
Very useful and informative app. But it would be nice if it could restart itself when the recent apps are cleared. Otherwise it leaves big gaps in the usage history. Also, when looking at a discharge cycle, it lists which apps have used the battery and how much, which is great. It would be nice if the app added everything up and showed you the history for a week/month, something like that. That being said, it's still a very good app.
Awesome battery monitor app. Got this because having a Galaxy S8+ with a non changeable battery, I wanted to keep it healthy as much as I could. This app will tell you EVERYTHING about your battery you would want to know EXCEPT it does not have a cycle counter. I leave one other battery app installed also JUST to keep an approximate count on my charge cycles for my battery, I hope the developer add this soon.
Such a well made app. The design, institution hints, everything in perfectly logical order of introducing the user not only to the new app, but most importantly to the whole concept of proper battery care. It's truly rare to see something like that. Got a pro version within minutes (something I never do so fast). Sorry I could only could afford the first donation option.. it deserves more.
Not worth it Does not do anything that other free apps don't already do. I bought the pro version and highly regret it, the added functions are minimal. It doesn't even show process names and the app list is rough. The interface is nice and modern but if you are looking for something detailed, this is not for you. Good to track charging times and battery cycles (it's not the only app) but avoid if you want to track battery draining processes. Pro version not worth the money.
What a wealth of information this app provides! I'm not sure about the usability of the charge alarm, though. It is a known fact in the lithium battery industry that charging only up to 80-90% capacity will extend the battery life. However, that refers to the "actual" capacity of the cell. Since this is known to the industry, most of the good device manufacturers have already factored it into the device power management circuitry. In other words, when you charge your phone to "full", it actually charges it to only about 90% and when the warning tells you that you have only 1% left in your battery, it actually has 5% or 10% for that matter in your battery. I am quite certain this isn't considered by this app.
What's New
What's new in AccuBattery 1.1.6-1.1.7:
- 1.1.7: Minor fixes and improvements
- Improved end of charge detection. Phones often report 100% before the battery is full, keep counting until no more power flows into the battery. This can take up to an hour after "100%".
- Added Fahrenheit temperature scale
- Added Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean, and Ukrainian and language switching in preferences.
- Reduce power usage caused by AdMob.
Similar
Join 330+ million users who have enjoyed longer-lasting battery power!
Join 600+ Million Users Using One-Touch Battery Saver to Save Up To 60% Power
Save battery power and charge your phone less often. Get Avast Battery Saver.