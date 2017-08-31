Description
Memorize anything while playing a game! Tinycards is a brand new flashcards app from the team behind Duolingo, the most downloaded education app in the world.
Tinycards. Big fun.
Have fun unlocking new levels and keeping your memory strength bar full while you learn.
Memorize anything quickly.
Tinycards uses spaced repetition and other smart learning techniques to help you remember new material.
Choose from 200,000+ flashcard decks or make your own.
Learn almost anything with delightful, animated decks. Create your own decks and share them with friends, or pick from a variety of ready-made collections. You’ll find country capitals, vocabulary in different languages, history, anatomy, constellations, hat styles, you name it!
Always wanted to learn Chinese on Duolingo? Now you can exclusively access Chineasy’s lessons in the form of beautiful flashcards.
Simple and free.
Easy to use, 100% free.
Love Duolingo? Easily import all the words you’ve learned to Tinycards to keep them fresh in your memory.
Reviews
Doesn't work on my phone at all, even tho it's compatible... Duolingo works just fine but tinycards are loading (blue screen with logo) and then the only thing I can see is the white blank screen, what's going on? What is wrong? I was so excited and it doesn't work, I can't even sign in :(
App is great but there are some things which i like to point out. First app is little slow in responding to clicks especially when i click a back button and other things is categories are less, i know app is just released but i like see more categories so it would be nice if you update the categories and topics soon.
No Google login, Facebook login doesn't work, slow loading times... lots of promise, but right now it feels like an early beta, not a finished product.
Long-awaited flash cards app for learners of languages, maps, flags and all sort of things you need to squeeze into your brain.
The concept looks great and the flashcard bit of the app works well enough but there are far too many issues to let slip by. The app supports duolingo accounts but only Facebook login (while I used Google login) The back button just plain doesn't work at all When logging in the first time it wiped all progress made while logged out. But the main issue is really navigation. The back button is so broken to the point it becomes difficult to navigate the app. I'm looking forward to see the finished one because what this is now is little better than a proof of concept
Doesn't work with Facebook log in. Froze. App freezes everywhere. Wasted too much time already. Fail
What's New
Tinycards is now available on Android! Change the way you study with our bite-sized, interactive flashcard lessons.