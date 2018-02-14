Eave Music Player
Eave Apps
- February 14, 2018
Description
Make music social again with the most unique music player on the market! Eave is an amazing audio player that lets you listen to music in a whole new way. Share music with others or let them share it with you!
SHARE MUSIC IN A NEW WAY
Eave is not like other music players. Do you ever find yourself saying things like: "I want to listen to what he/she's listening to!" or "I wish I could share this song with my friend" Eave is a music app for Android that allows you to listen to the music that those around you are listening to, and also allows them to hear what you're playing. Whether you’re at a party, on the way to work, or just hanging out with friends, the possibilities with this incredible music player app are endless!
LISTEN TO MUSIC & SOCIALIZE
Our minimal mp3 music player perfectly combines your music with your social world. With our social music player you can listen to music anywhere you are, share your favorite tracks and explore other people’s music. Instead of using your phone’s default and basic music player, you can now seize Eave the best music player app to enhance your listening experience. Whether you’re a musicophile or a casual listener, our intuitive audio player lets you listen to what those around you are listening to, and also lets them hear what you're playing.
EAVE MUSIC PLAYER FEATURES
✔️Simple music player app
✔️Share your music with those around you
✔️Discover what those around you are listening to
✔️Listen to music anytime, anywhere
✔️Smooth audio player controls
✔️Connect with other users
✔️Organized user interface
✔️FREE to use
Change your listening experience forever!
Get Eave the best mp3 music player for FREE now!
What's New
- Supports common codecs (including most .flac files)
- Supports eaves-dropping between 2 devices
