Description
EcoAlarm is an alarm that reproduces sound using Spotify previously recorded from native endangered Argentine forests. Each time a track from our album is played, you’re generating royalties for the Fundación Banco de Bosques.
That means that when you wake up listening to nature, you’re helping to protect her, all without getting out of bed.
Download EcoAlarm to help save the forest.
Reviews
Solo funciona con Spotify premium! Sin tener eso ni te deja entrar a la app... Habria que aclarar eso
Excelente app salva bosques!
Amazing! I love it!
What's New
We are constantly working to improve EcoAlarm, in this release we've included:
- Performance improvements.
- General Bug fixing.
- Design Improvements.