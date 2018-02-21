Toddler's Audio Player
Description
Your kids want to choose music by themselves, but they can't read yet?
Add tracks from your device to Toddler's Audio Player, assign images and switch to the child mode. That's it, a super simple player that even a baby can handle is ready!
✔ Pick and play a track by simply tapping on the image associated with it. Another tap on the image pauses the playback.
✔ Enable the app's "child lock" and it won't let the kid start another app, make a phone call or change settings.
✔ Limit the maximum volume of each track/folder individually or set a fixed volume that
cannot be changed in the child mode.
Other features:
★ Kid friendly user interface
★ Hide playback controls to make the user interface even simpler
★ Easily change playback order by dragging & dropping tracks/folders
★ Group tracks into folders
★ Exit from the child mode with a PIN-code or the fingerprint scanner
★ Get images from: Gallery, Camera, web search
★ Lockscreen controls
★ A few free songs, sounds and a story included
★ Auto-pause when the device is not shaken or after a long period of continous playing
★ The app remembers track playback position after a restart
★ No Ads!
The free version lets you have 9 folders with 5 tracks in each (thus max 45 tracks). If you need more, please consider upgrading to the Permium version that has no limitations.
The free tracks included with the app are:
• Songs: "The A.B.C.", "The Finger Family", "Itsy Bitsy Spider", "Mary Had a Little Lamb"
• Story: "The Gingerbread Man", courtesy of http://storynory.com
• Classical music, courtesy of http://orangefreesounds.com and http://musopen.org
• Animal sounds, courtesy of http://orangefreesounds.com
The app needs the following permissions:
The child lock feature:
- Retrieve/reorder running apps
- Draw over other apps
- Expand/collapse status bar
- Prevent device from sleeping
Audio playback and volume control:
- Control media playback and metadata access
- Change audio settings
Reading tracks from your device and saving images:
- USB storage access
- Manage document storage
Searching and assigning images:
- Full network access
- Camera
Upgrading to Premium:
- In-app purchases
What's New
The first release. Your feedback is most welcome!
