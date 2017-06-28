Caller ID, Dialer & Contacts Phone Book - Eyecon
Eyecon Phone Dialer & Contacts
- June 7, 2017
-
( 5,072)
Description
Sync with Facebook to automatically add photos to your phone dialer, contacts & address book with Eyecon. Use our caller ID to identify calls and see photos and names of people calling you. Link your favorite messaging and calling apps for immediate easy access and all-in-one communication.
Communicate your way with our FREE and AD FREE app!
FEATURES
✓ Visual – We sync with Facebook and other social media channels to identify your contact’s photos to create a photo based address book and dialer. Your friend’s photos will appear when you dialing or receiving calls for a better experience.
✓ Safe – Protect yourself from spam and anonymous phone calls with our caller ID. Our caller ID is based on Facebook and other social media identifiers, so the photos are all high quality and the information is completely accurate.
✓ Connective – Sync your dialer, Whatsapp, Facebook, Viber, messaging, email, Skype, Linkedin and more with a single click for all in one communication.
✓ Brand yourself - Control how your image and contact information appear in your friend’s address book and in their phones when you call them. Choose from one of our 30+ themes to customize your address book with your favorite of our skin options!
✓ Availability checker – Find out if your friends are free before you dial with our non-intrusive "can you talk" feature to allow people to either answer the phone, call you back immediately or respond that they are busy.
✓ Intuitive – Our technology learns your preferences as you interact with Eyecon and use our phone dialer. We organize contacts by those most dialed and display communication icons according to those you use the most often.
✓ Set photos – Enjoy participating in our one-of-a-kind game to review the photos we automatically synced with your contacts and find new pictures of your friends.
✓ Add contacts - After a conversation with someone who isn’t already in your phonebook, use our built in caller ID to easily add them as a new contact with a suggested name and photo without typing anything additional.
✓ Private – login by simply adding your phone number without syncing with third party social media or a lengthy registration process.
Our intuitive and picture based phone book makes it easy to organize your address book and recognize your contacts. Connect social media, text messaging and email apps from one screen for all-in-one communication.
In one click, simply see & call for a better phone book and Android dialer! Our intuitive picture phonebook will change the way you communicate to a smarter and more social experience.
CONNECT WITH US
♥ Learn more at http://www.eyecon-app.com.
♥ Email us at support@eyecon-app.com if you need assistance or have a suggestion.
♥ Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/eyeconapp/.
Communicate your way with our FREE and AD FREE app!
FEATURES
✓ Visual – We sync with Facebook and other social media channels to identify your contact’s photos to create a photo based address book and dialer. Your friend’s photos will appear when you dialing or receiving calls for a better experience.
✓ Safe – Protect yourself from spam and anonymous phone calls with our caller ID. Our caller ID is based on Facebook and other social media identifiers, so the photos are all high quality and the information is completely accurate.
✓ Connective – Sync your dialer, Whatsapp, Facebook, Viber, messaging, email, Skype, Linkedin and more with a single click for all in one communication.
✓ Brand yourself - Control how your image and contact information appear in your friend’s address book and in their phones when you call them. Choose from one of our 30+ themes to customize your address book with your favorite of our skin options!
✓ Availability checker – Find out if your friends are free before you dial with our non-intrusive "can you talk" feature to allow people to either answer the phone, call you back immediately or respond that they are busy.
✓ Intuitive – Our technology learns your preferences as you interact with Eyecon and use our phone dialer. We organize contacts by those most dialed and display communication icons according to those you use the most often.
✓ Set photos – Enjoy participating in our one-of-a-kind game to review the photos we automatically synced with your contacts and find new pictures of your friends.
✓ Add contacts - After a conversation with someone who isn’t already in your phonebook, use our built in caller ID to easily add them as a new contact with a suggested name and photo without typing anything additional.
✓ Private – login by simply adding your phone number without syncing with third party social media or a lengthy registration process.
Our intuitive and picture based phone book makes it easy to organize your address book and recognize your contacts. Connect social media, text messaging and email apps from one screen for all-in-one communication.
In one click, simply see & call for a better phone book and Android dialer! Our intuitive picture phonebook will change the way you communicate to a smarter and more social experience.
CONNECT WITH US
♥ Learn more at http://www.eyecon-app.com.
♥ Email us at support@eyecon-app.com if you need assistance or have a suggestion.
♥ Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/eyeconapp/.
Reviews
Its very useful and easy to use. The only thing to be rectified is an error of picking a photo on Facebook and save to a contact because of similar names. THE BEST APP!
It's very very good and usefull, but please try and add more options. There should also be number display too. The contacts should also have some more options of how one would want to rearrange them nicely according to one's desire. Apart from all these, it is perfectly superb, very very superb.
This app is To Good But One Changing No. Searching Not A Work Before Dialing So Plz Tell About That "Thank you So Much"
Dammn.....i like it very much.....very usefull app. The best thing about this app that it can name u a perspn when he is not in ur contact list.
Well gys I will give it 5 stars actually I want to give it 5 but there are some bugs like it is not all of my contact photos . my dad has just registered in this app with their photo but it is not showing his photo
Love this app ! But can you please add more features can we customise ordered our contacts the way we want or maybe create a grups like work ,family,friends
What's New
We are excited to be releasing our first version of Spam protection. Please email us at support@eyecon-app.com with your thoughts and suggestions for improvements. We have also worked on solving several major bugs.
Similar
The Best Dialer, Caller ID & Block Spam, Call Recorder, Phone Book & Contact App
The contacts, dialer, & call log app that organizes your contacts & blocks calls
Use Truecaller to identify unknown calls, and block spam calls and spam SMS.