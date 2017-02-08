Mkuki for Product Hunt (Unreleased)
Muruthi Thuita
- February 8, 2017
-
This is an unreleased app. It may be unstable.
Description
Mkuki is a Swahili word meaning spear. Each and every successful diehard hunter requires a great tool to browse through Product Hunt. That's why I built Mkuki for those Product Hunt fans on Android who would love a more native experience.
Features:
- 🏹 View hunts arranged chronologically
- 🏹 View a hunt's specific info; images, pictures, hunter, maker, comments, related hunts etc
Projected For v1.0.0
- 👤 View a user's specific info
- 🔔 Notifications.....if you are into that kind of thing.
- ⏩ Transitions
