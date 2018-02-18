YeaNay
Florian Möhle
- February 18, 2018
-
( 4)
Description
YeaNay is a 100% anonymous ask & answer app. Submit your own yes or no questions and answer others' questions.
An ultra simple experience
Answer a question 'yes' by swiping right. Answer 'no' by swiping left. Don't know how you want to answer a question? Just skip it. Simple as that.
Completely anonymous
There is never any personal data stored tying you to the questions you've asked and answered. All questions you've asked and answered are stored locally on your phone. Just clear your app data and there will be no evidence that you've asked any questions.
See how others have voted immediately
As soon as you answer a question, you'll see a simple graph showing the breakdown of how others have answered. Tap on any answered question to see an exact answer count.
Easy to flag inappropriate questions
We rely on our users to keep the app clean and appropriate for all. See a question that doesn't fit that criteria? Tap on it and hit the 'flag' button. You can also flag any question that doesn't properly fit the yes/no format.
An ultra simple experience
Answer a question 'yes' by swiping right. Answer 'no' by swiping left. Don't know how you want to answer a question? Just skip it. Simple as that.
Completely anonymous
There is never any personal data stored tying you to the questions you've asked and answered. All questions you've asked and answered are stored locally on your phone. Just clear your app data and there will be no evidence that you've asked any questions.
See how others have voted immediately
As soon as you answer a question, you'll see a simple graph showing the breakdown of how others have answered. Tap on any answered question to see an exact answer count.
Easy to flag inappropriate questions
We rely on our users to keep the app clean and appropriate for all. See a question that doesn't fit that criteria? Tap on it and hit the 'flag' button. You can also flag any question that doesn't properly fit the yes/no format.
Reviews
Always says that it has an issue with posting a question .-.
Cool concept, beautiful app. Can't wait to see new features, such as top questions by period (week, month, year, etc), themes & categories, etc.
What's New
Initial release - Happy asking!
Similar
Make the ball jump from tiles to tiles, and try to go as far as you can!