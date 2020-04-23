Gameloft Classics: 20 Years

Gameloft celebrates its 20th anniversary with a gift for players! Grab hold of the retro fun and blissful nostalgia of 30 iconic Gameloft games, never before available on modern smartphones!

Pop over to Bubble Bash 2 for tropical match-3 puzzles. Lock & load for undead extermination in Zombie Infection. Or maybe you want to seek out your dream love in Date or Ditch 2?

Whatever type of gamer you are, there’s an unforgettable retro game for you packed inside this great free app!

FEATURES
· TOTALLY FREE! This is our way to say “thank you” for being with us for the past 20 years.
· 30 GREAT GAMES, including many of Gameloft’s biggest hits that defined mobile gaming.
· THROWBACK GRAPHICS bring old-school gaming nostalgia, but are perfectly reformatted for modern mobile devices.
· TOUCHSCREEN CONTROLS that let you play with ease.
· MULTIPLE GAME GENRES, including arcade, action, sports, puzzle, life simulation, card games and more!

**FULL GAME LIST**

PUZZLE FUN
· Bubble Bash 2
· Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!
· Diamond Rush
· Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma
· Abracadaball

RUN & GUN
· Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.
· Zombie Infection
· Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus
· N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance
· Wild West Guns
· Zombiewood
· Alien Quarantine

LIFE & LOVE
· My Life in New York
· Vampire Romance
· Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!
· Fashion Icon
· Date or Ditch 2
· High School Hook Ups™

ARCADE ACTION
· Soul of Darkness
· Hero of Sparta
· Cannon Rats
· Block Breaker Deluxe 2
· Block Breaker 3 Unlimited

SPORTS & CARDS
· Motocross: Trial Extreme
· Platinum Solitaire 3
· Texas Hold'em Poker
· Midnight Bowling 3
· Midnight Pool
· Avalanche Snowboarding
· KO Legends

_____________________________________________

What's New

Minor bug fixes.
