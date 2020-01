- Clean Junk

This app can detect useless junk files, app cache, system cache,, uninstalled apk, and clean them up. Free up your storage space.



- Super booster

Analyze memory usage and force stop memory draining apps.

Free up RAM and memory, make your phone more fast, speed and light.



- Battery Saver

This app can help you to save battery power, stop apps that cause battery draining



- Android Optimizer

Optimize your android phone and make your phone always at fast, light and smart status.