Moon Locator predicts the moon position, path and phase at a specific location during the course of a day and year.



Anticipate lighting conditions in photography/filming, times for religious worship



★ The Main View displays all the detailed information: moon rise and moonset, moon phase (waning and waxing, in percentages) and more. The graph displays the moon phases over the course of a year.



★ The Augmented Reality (AR) feature displays the lunar position directly overlaid on your device's camera. Use the slider to set the time of day and directly track the lunar movement. [A device with a magnetometer (compass) is needed to use the AR feature]



★ The Map feature displays the moon position, direction and shadow on a map to help you plan your activities.