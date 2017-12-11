Google Maps Go - Directions, Traffic & Transit
Google LLC
- December 11, 2017
-
Description
Google Maps Go, the lighter version of the original Google Maps app. Designed to run smoothly on devices with limited memory and on unreliable networks without compromising speed to provide your location, real-time traffic updates, directions, and train, bus, and city transit information. You can even search and find information about millions of places, such as phone numbers and addresses.
• Tap for quick directions and map details
• Get there faster with real-time traffic information
• Ride the bus or train with live city transit schedules
• Explore the streets with walking directions
• Discover places and explore new places
• Search and find local restaurants, businesses, and other nearby places
• Decide on the best places to go with reviews, ratings, and pictures of food
• Find the phone number and address to a place
• Save places you want to or visit often, and quickly find them later from your mobile
• Available in 70+ languages
• Comprehensive, accurate maps in 200 countries and territories
• Transit information for nearly 7,000 agencies, more than 3.8 million stations, and 20,000 towns/cities
• Detailed business information for over 100 million places
What's New
First version of the new Google Maps Go!
