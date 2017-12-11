Storyboard
Research at Google
- December 11, 2017
-
( 381)
Description
Storyboard transforms your videos into comics. It selects, lays out, and stylizes video frames using experimental research technology from Google that runs entirely on your device.
TO USE THE APP
1. Load a video.
2. Pull down to refresh till you get a layout you like.
3. Tap to share or save. That's it!
PLEASE SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK
Storyboard is an "appsperiment" that relies on technologies under active research at Google, so its performance may vary depending on your device. You can help shape its future development by giving it a try and letting us know what you think.
TO USE THE APP
1. Load a video.
2. Pull down to refresh till you get a layout you like.
3. Tap to share or save. That's it!
PLEASE SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK
Storyboard is an "appsperiment" that relies on technologies under active research at Google, so its performance may vary depending on your device. You can help shape its future development by giving it a try and letting us know what you think.
Reviews
Great proof of concept. I like the idea, little devoid of features at the moment. Some things I'd like to see: I should be able to choose the art style for each square as well as color. Also should be able to refresh one square instead of the entire thing at once. Needs to have a proper menu that would allow me to add in pictures to the square that I choose. And I should be able to add captions as stickers.
This is pretty cool. It presents many styles of graphical artistry in a story board/comic style. It does seem to wash out the black line drawings a bit. It also has a habit of making something else in the movie frame from which it selects the subject of the storyboard frame and not the actual subject. It also uses the same frame in one board, which is a bit annoying. It would be nice to have more granular control of individual frames in that you can keep the design and just refresh a single frame for other content within the loaded video.
I love the idea of this app, but I wish there was a little more control, at least let me choose the filter. There were times where I loved the sequence of the images, but the filter look terrible (and vice versa). All I could do was keep refreshing until I found a combination that I liked
This app gonna rock!I think that u should somehow allow users to add superheroes or other preset objectives next to them(with all the resize thing or some color options). Also, text mode(of course) and option for the user to choose his own frames created by the video(I know that for long ones,it may be really memory consuming...)great concept!
Great idea. However, if you open the Task-Switcher while the app is processing a video, the storyboard will end up with stills that look like they came from one of the internal edge detector outputs, black and white with only some edges.
Cool idea. Could use some more options. Like just change the filter and leave images the same, change images only, or change the storyboard layout only. With the lack of control it's hard to get the app to consistently make something cool.
What's New
First release.
Similar
Storyboard allows capture of a moment with images & videos showcasing the world