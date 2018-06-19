Google Podcasts

Google LLCTools
Teen
13,648

Google Podcasts is a new way for Android users to discover and listen to the world’s podcasts. You can subscribe to any show for free and download episodes for offline listening. All your listening is automatically synced across devices so you can pause on one device and resume on another with the Google Assistant.

Customize your listening experience

Subscribe and listen to any podcast for free.

Listen to podcasts at faster playback speeds or skip over silences.

Listen on all your devices

Listen to the same podcast on multiple devices without losing your place. Pause on your phone and pick up where you left off on your Google Home.

Find podcasts using the Google Search App and the Google Assistant.

Recommendations for you

Find the latest episodes of your favorite podcasts directly on your phone.

Discover new podcasts based on your listening history and preferences.
Read more

Reviews

Review Policy
3.4
13,648 total
5
4
3
2
1
Loading...

Additional Information

Updated
June 19, 2018
Size
111k
Installs
1,000,000+
Current Version
1.0.0.200631462
Requires Android
4.1 and up
Content Rating
Teen
Diverse Content: Discretion Advised
Permissions
Report
Offered By
Google LLC
Developer
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View 94043

Google LLC

See more
YouTube Music
Google LLC
The official YouTube app built just for music.
Google Play Games
Google LLC
Play great games, and earn achievements and high scores.

Similar

See more
Podcast Addict
Xavier Guillemane
Manage your Podcasts, Audio books, RSS news feeds and Radio from a single app
Podcast Player
Castbox.FM - Radio & Podcast & AudioBook
Free Podcast Radio App - Education/News/Music/Comedy/Kids/NPR/Bill O'Reilly
Castbox: Free Podcast Player, Radio & Audio Books
Castbox.FM - Radio & Podcast & AudioBook
Listen to all your favorite podcasts anywhere anytime
The Podcast App
Evolve Podcast App For Android
Podcast App for Android - Free Podcasts
Podcast App & Podcast Player - Podbean
Podbean - Podcast & Radio & Audiobook
🏅The podcast app: listen to popular podcasts with the best podcast player
©2018 GoogleSite Terms of ServicePrivacyDevelopersArtistsAbout Google|Location: United StatesLanguage: English (United States)
By purchasing this item, you are transacting with Google Payments and agreeing to the Google Payments Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.