Grammarly Keyboard — Type with confidence
Grammarly, Inc.
- December 7, 2017
( 211)
Description
The Grammarly Keyboard helps you write mistake-free and with ease in any app you use on your mobile device. It provides hundreds of checks and features, along with seamless integration. Whether you’re sending an urgent email, important LinkedIn message, or essential Facebook post, you can write from your phone with confidence.
Mistake-Free Writing
– Sophisticated grammar checker
– Contextual spelling checker
– Advanced punctuation correction
– Vocabulary enhancements
Works Everywhere
– Keyboard integrates smoothly with all apps
– Easy to set up
Improve Your Skills
– See short, clear explanations for every correction
– Helps you understand your mistakes and avoid them in the future
Reviews
No Swype? No dark theme? You got to be kidding me. Feels like I am back to my first Android device running Gingerbread. Nevertheless, the correction suggestions seem to work flawless. Will wait till these basic features are added to the app. Also, 70 MB for a keyboard sounds so big.
I have been using Grammarly pc app for a couple of years now. This android app would be nice if you could switch languages. I don't need grammarly in other languages but this keyboard limits you to only one input. Either add an option to switch languages or redo this app. Also, grammarly keyboard looks old. It's pretty silly to have it as a keyboard rather than some add-in to google/Samsung keyboard. Work it out with google/samsung, so your app will be simply as an add-in with library. Maybe a grammarly button similar to MS word add-in? Or a background app. But NOT A KEYBOARD.
It's really good but I think it needs a few different options for English as I'm from New Zealand. It would also be good if it remembered frequently used words or had them at the top as with a typical keyboard. But overall it's good and would recommend if you suck at spelling and want to improve grammar.
This app is excellent, but not as good as the default keyboard. No prediction words, no Swype, no emojis and no handwriting recognition. In fact, the keyboard doesn't enable to type in different languages. Just too much to sacrifice for Grammarly keyboard. Hopefully, in the future, these functions are enabled and improved.
I would like a smaller top line as the 'G' button is too big and not really necessary. You could underline the mistakes and click for context options. Also, the ability to put borders on keys and also apply a darker theme would stop it hurting my eyes.
I immediately downloaded this app as a desktop Grammarly subscriber. However in less than an hour I uninstalled it. Firstly, I'm a typer and swyper; this keyboard does not offer Swype capabilities. Secondly the spinning G on left side of the screen made me wonder about battery drain. For these two reasons I will have to wait for the app to improve.
What's New
Minor bug fixes
