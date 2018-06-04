Knowvid - Its a breeze to learn from online videos

Knowvid helps you to learn from online videos by providing you a proper environment to learn. Search for online videos which come through an education filter. Organize learning by grouping videos together into playlists. Add personal notes to any videos in your playlists to note down your insights or important points in the video which helps for future reference. The playlists that you created can easily be sent to your contacts who will receive a copy of it. You can add the playlists received to your library which then becomes your own and you can modify it according to your needs.