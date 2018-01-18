Spin Blaster
Harry Banda
- January 18, 2018
-
( 25)
Description
Spin Blaster is a fun, minimalist, arcade shooter where you spin around a circular perimeter and prevent incoming enemies from breaching it by blasting them away.
Survive as long as you can shooting down enemies and picking up power-ups to get the highest score!
FEATURES
★ Simple One Touch arcade controls
★ Different enemy types
★ Random weapon power-ups
★ 3 LIVES!
★ Endless survival (infinite) score chasing
★ Google Play Games Achievements
★ Google Play Games Leaderboards
★ Small APK file size, less than 10MB!
I have been learning to make games in my free time and I am always open to constructive criticism. I hope you enjoy Spin Blaster and share with family and friends.
- Harry
Created by Harry Banda
https://twitter.com/_harrybanda
Music by Essa
https://soundcloud.com/essa-1
Survive as long as you can shooting down enemies and picking up power-ups to get the highest score!
FEATURES
★ Simple One Touch arcade controls
★ Different enemy types
★ Random weapon power-ups
★ 3 LIVES!
★ Endless survival (infinite) score chasing
★ Google Play Games Achievements
★ Google Play Games Leaderboards
★ Small APK file size, less than 10MB!
I have been learning to make games in my free time and I am always open to constructive criticism. I hope you enjoy Spin Blaster and share with family and friends.
- Harry
Created by Harry Banda
https://twitter.com/_harrybanda
Music by Essa
https://soundcloud.com/essa-1
Reviews
Came from 9 gag. Keep making games dat know de way.
It's fantastic! Just a bit too hard lol.
Good game, full of adrenaline and quite short learning curve to master.
Good game.
Lit
Good challenge. And impressive design for a single button game. I play it with one hand while I eat or wait for stuff. Don't underestimate the amount of focus you'll need for this though!
What's New
Bug Fixes